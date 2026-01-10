Muslim public servants to be granted flexible work schedules during Ramadan

January 10, 2026   04:33 pm

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has instructed state institutions to arrange work shifts for Muslim public servants to enable them to observe religious practices during the holy month of Ramadan.

It is reported that the directive was issued through a circular addressed to Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments, and Heads of State Corporations and Statutory Boards.

The circular specifies that, as this year’s Ramadan season is scheduled from 19 February to 21 March, work shifts should be organized to allow Muslim public servants to perform their religious rites during this period.

The Ministry further noted that approval of special leave should be granted only in unavoidable circumstances.

Additionally, the circular instructs that arrangements be made to provide festival advances to eligible Muslim officers in the public service, state corporations, and statutory boards, 14 days prior to the conclusion of Ramadan.

