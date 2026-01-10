Galenbindunuwewa house fire claims fourth victim as 15-year-old girl succumbs

A 15-year-old girl who sustained critical injuries in a recent house fire in the Galenbindunuwewa area of Anuradhapura has succumbed to her injuries, bringing the death toll from the incident to four, police confirmed.

The tragic incident occurred on January 6 in the Padikaramaduwa area of Nuwaragam Colony, within the Galenbindunuwewa Police Division. According to police, a 43-year-old man had allegedly set fire to his own residence after dousing it with petrol.

Following the incident, the suspect and his 13-year-old daughter died at the scene, while his other two children, mother-in-law and wife were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The 36-year-old wife later succumbed to severe burn injuries while undergoing treatment on January 06.

Police said the eldest daughter, aged 15, who was receiving treatment at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital, passed away this morning (10). Her body has been placed at the hospital morgue, and a post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted today.

Investigations revealed that at the time the house was set ablaze, only the wife, her mother, and two daughters were inside the house. The son reportedly rushed to the scene after hearing of the incident and sustained severe injuries while attempting to rescue his mother and sisters from the flames.

According to police, the suspect who set fire to the home and died in the fire had a history of alcohol abuse and domestic violence.

Authorities stated that multiple complaints regarding domestic disputes had previously been lodged at the Galenbindunuwewa Police, and that both parties had been warned on several occasions.

The suspect’s 20-year-old son and 66-year-old mother-in-law, who also sustained burn injuries during the incident, remain hospitalized at the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital.