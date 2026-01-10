TIN mandatory for vehicle registration and ownership transfer from January 5

TIN mandatory for vehicle registration and ownership transfer from January 5

January 10, 2026   06:02 pm

The Department of Motor Traffic has made it mandatory to enter the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) in new vehicle registration and ownership transfer data systems of the Department of Motor Traffic during vehicle registration and transfer of ownership.

Issuing a notification, the Department stated that the new requirement will come into effect from January 5.

Accordingly, the National Identity Card (NIC) number or Business Registration Number (BRN), along with the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of the relevant new owner, must be entered into the Department’s data systems during the registration and transfer of ownership of all new vehicles.

However, this requirement will not apply to motorcycles, hand tractors, tractors, tractor trailers and three-wheelers, the Department noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

Ex-minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded (English)

Ex-minister Johnston Fernando and sons further remanded (English)

'Project 5M' launched in Anuradhapura today under 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

'Project 5M' launched in Anuradhapura today under 'Rebuilding Sri Lanka' initiative (English)

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow  Met Dept. (English)

Deep depression in Bay of Bengal to cross Sri Lanka tomorrow  Met Dept. (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)

President chairs discussion on relief measures for victims of Cyclone Ditwah (English)