TIN mandatory for vehicle registration and ownership transfer from January 5

The Department of Motor Traffic has made it mandatory to enter the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) in new vehicle registration and ownership transfer data systems of the Department of Motor Traffic during vehicle registration and transfer of ownership.

Issuing a notification, the Department stated that the new requirement will come into effect from January 5.

Accordingly, the National Identity Card (NIC) number or Business Registration Number (BRN), along with the Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of the relevant new owner, must be entered into the Department’s data systems during the registration and transfer of ownership of all new vehicles.

However, this requirement will not apply to motorcycles, hand tractors, tractors, tractor trailers and three-wheelers, the Department noted.