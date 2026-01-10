CEB employees who applied for voluntary retirement write to Energy Minister over delays

Employees of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), who applied for the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS), have written to Minister of Energy, Engineer Kumara Jayakody, highlighting several issues they are facing, including the delay in gazetting the ‘Appointed Date’ for CEB Restructuring.

In the letter addressed to the Minister, the employees stated that although the relevant appointment dates have been decided and reconfirmed, they are currently experiencing a number of difficulties due to the failure to issue the required gazette notification.

The employees further questioned on what grounds they are being denied the opportunity to plan their lives and move forward after having made a legal decision, particularly when employees were given two months to decide whether to join successor companies.

They also questioned why the relevant gazette notification has not yet been issued, despite retirement dates having been confirmed by the Power Sector Reforms Secretariat (PSRS).

Accordingly, the employees have urged the Minister to pay attention to several key matters, including issuing the relevant gazette notification with effect from or before February 1, granting permission to be released from service, and taking necessary steps to promptly resolve the issues raised.