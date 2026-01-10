Sajith, Dilith lead opposition protest to protect free education

Several opposition political parties staged a protest this evening (10) under the theme “Let’s Protect Free Education”, against the proposed education reforms and the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The protest was held at Matugama in front of the statue of C.W.W. Kannangara, who is regarded as the father of free education in the country, Ada Derana reporter said.

During the protest, a public petition was signed calling for the resignation of the Education Minister, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Following the protest, Leader of the Opposition and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa, Sarvajana Balaya leader Dilith Jayaweera, along with other party leaders, paid floral tributes at the statue.