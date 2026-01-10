Steps being taken to systematically conduct preschool teacher training and ensure quality standards - PM

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Government has commenced necessary measures to maintain preschool education under a framework, align preschool education with a unified curriculum, conduct teacher training in a systematic manner, and ensure quality standards.

The Prime Minister made these remarks today (10) at the Temple Trees, participating in the launch of the National Communication Programme for Child Health Promotion, aimed at promoting social and behavioural change (SBCC) among early childhood children.

The programme is jointly organized by the Health Promotion Bureau, the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, UNICEF, and the Clean Sri Lanka Programme.

Addressing at the event, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated:

“Early Childhood Development (ECD) has a major impact on a country’s human development and future progress. It is a widely accepted fact that a child’s future depends largely on early childhood development. Many aspects essential for a child’s growth occur within the first five years of life. The experiences, care, and love a child receives during this period are decisive.

“The social integration, relationships, and environmental influences experienced in early childhood form the foundation for shaping an individual as an adult. Early childhood development influences life to an extent that it becomes difficult to change when it grows into the adulthood.

“The responses of adults to children’s actions, the way they interact with them, and the care they provide are extremely important. Therefore, early childhood development should never be viewed as the sole responsibility of parents. It is a collective responsibility of all citizens.

“No child can be raised into a good citizen by parents alone. In all our lives, beyond our parents, there have been many who influenced us, showed us love, and provided care. It is due to the collective support of all these individuals that we have reached where we are today. The Government views child care as a social responsibility. Supporting a child, providing care, ensuring protection, education, and health facilities are social responsibilities. In this regard, the intervention of the Clean Sri Lanka Programme to communicate these values to the public is important.

“The role of the Preschool teachers plays a special and vital role for children. The love, care, attentive listening, and responses children receive during this stage are decisive for their development. Teachers carry out a crucial intervention in the lives of children. An education policy on early childhood development has been formulated, with UNICEF providing technical assistance. Steps are being taken to operate preschool education under a single framework, align it with a unified curriculum, systematically conduct teacher training, and ensure quality standards.

“Recognising early childhood development as a specialised area within education, the Prime Minister affirmed that the relevant interventions will be made accordingly.”

Addressing the event, Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Ms. Saroja Paulraj, stated that the Ministry has identified the standardisation and development of early childhood development as a primary goal for the year 2026.

She noted that children who leave the warmth of their mother’s embrace and father’s shoulder and come to preschool teachers expecting the same love and care from their teachers.

Conveying that warmth through words and expressions is a responsibility entrusted to teachers. The love and safe environment children receive shape their ability to love the environment and respect others, the minister said.

Minister of Health and Mass Media, Mr. Nalinda Jayatissa, also addressed the gathering, stating that the goal of the government is to build a beautiful future generation capable of leading the country, free from the various hardships and challenges faced today.

He emphasised that creating a healthy population is a challenge, particularly in preventing non-communicable diseases. Children aged three to five today will become a generation aged 18 to 20 by 2040. Continuous and comprehensive programmes such as this are essential to protect that generation from non-communicable diseases. In some instances, interventions are required even during the preconception and prenatal stages.

He further highlighted that preschool and early childhood development centre teachers shoulder a tremendous responsibility in driving a major transformation in the country’s future.