Two including 16-year old electrocuted to death in separate incidents

January 11, 2026   07:12 am

Two individuals, including a 16-year-old boy, have reportedly died after being electrocuted in separate incidents reported from the Kuchchaveli and Rasnayakapura Police areas.

Police stated that the incidents had occurred yesterday (10).

In the Kuchchaveli Police area, a teenage boy had reportedly died after being electrocuted in the Pallimunai area. 

The deceased has been identified as a 16-year-old boy, a resident of Kuchchaveli, police said. 

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the boy was electrocuted while attempting to rescue his goat, which had become entangled in an illegally connected electric wire drawn from a nearby land.

Meanwhile, in the Rasnayakapura Police area, a 75-year-old man had died after being electrocuted in the Thalakolawewa area. 

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Rasnayakapura, police said. 

According to police investigations, the victim had come into contact with an illegally connected electric wire that he himself had installed to protect his cultivation from wild animals.

The Rasnayakapura Police are conducting further investigations into the incident. 

