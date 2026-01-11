Civil Aviation Authority to introduce proper regulatory framework for drones

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) says that a proper regulatory framework will be introduced to regulate the use of drones.

Director General of CAASL, Captain Daminda Rambukwella, stated that all drones with commercial value must be registered.

He explained that the Authority regulates drones under two main categories as passenger-carrying drones and unmanned drones. Accordingly, CAASL has already introduced regulations to ensure the safe and systematic operation of these drones, and the implementation of these regulations is scheduled to commence this year.

Captain Rambukwella further noted that “although the regulations were first introduced two years ago, they will now be actively enforced. He further stated that drones are classified into several categories, ranging from 250 grams up to 25 kilograms. Drones weighing below 250 grams, which fall under the category of toys, will not be regulated.”

However, he emphasized that drones weighing 250 grams or more and those used for commercial purposes must be regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority.

He also added that there are separate regulations governing the importation of drones, and these can be carried out in compliance with the relevant guidelines.