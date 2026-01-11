Over 1500 awareness programs conducted by CAA in 2025

January 11, 2026   09:19 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says it has conducted a total of 1,540 consumer awareness programs during the year 2025.

According to the Authority, this marks the highest number of awareness programs recorded in a single year in the history of the CAA.

These programs were carried out across all districts of the island, during which CAA officials directly engaged with and educated more than 120,000 people.

In addition, the CAA noted that consumer and trader awareness is continuously promoted through electronic, digital, and print media.

The CAA further stated that it plans to expand these awareness programs in 2026, targeting the general public, schoolchildren, and the business community.

