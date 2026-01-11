Minister announces plans to strengthen domestic aviation to boost tourism
January 11, 2026 10:39 am
Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Anura Karunathilake says a programme will be implemented to strengthen Sri Lanka’s domestic aviation sector in order to support the development of the tourism industry.
He pointed out that facilities provided to tourists must be enhanced if the country is to attract high-end tourists.
The Minister made these remarks while addressing the media in Galle today (11).