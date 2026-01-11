CID launches probe into Public Security Ministry website breach

CID launches probe into Public Security Ministry website breach

January 11, 2026   11:09 am

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has launched an inquiry following reports that the official website of the Ministry of Public Security was targeted by external parties.

According to a statement issued by the Police Media Division, multiple instances of unauthorized access to the website have been observed.

The police said that Sri Lanka CERT and the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) have taken necessary measures to restore the website.

However, during this period, some irregularities were noticed in the display of the official state emblem on the website. 

Acting on the instructions of the Minister of Public Security, the Secretary to the Ministry filed a complaint with the CID on the January 09, 2026. 

Based on this complaint, the CID has now commenced a formal investigation.

The statement also noted that the Ministry of Public Security has launched an internal probe at ministry level. 

