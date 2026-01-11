Insurance scheme launched for seed paddy production farms

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board says the project to provide coverage for paddy cultivation in seed paddy production farms, has been launched enabling farmers to successfully manage their farms amid prevailing risk conditions.

Under the scheme, a premium of Rs. 13,600 is payable per acre of seed paddy and in the event of cultivation damage, farmers will be entitled to a compensation of Rs. 180,000 per acre.

The Board further stated that the insurance scheme covers damages caused by all natural factors, including floods, droughts, pests attacks, as well as damage caused by wild elephants.