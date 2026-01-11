NBRO extends landslide warnings despite slight reduction in rainfall

January 11, 2026   12:32 pm

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has decided to further extend landslide warnings despite a slight reduction in rainfall, according to Dr. Wasantha Senadheera, Senior Geologist at the NBRO. 

He stated that due to the heavy rainfall received toward the end of November and during the first week of December, many areas remain dangerous.

Therefore, even light rainfall during the monsoon period could cause landslides or related disaster, he said. 

Accordingly, the landslide warning issued under Level 01 for several Divisional Secretariat divisions in:

Badulla District- Lunugala, Meegahakiula, Welimada, Kandaketiya, Hali-Ela, Uva -Paranagama, and Passara has been further extended.  

In addition, the Level 01 warning issued for the Minipe and Udadumbara Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Kandy District remains in effect.

He further noted that the Level 01 advisory continues to be in force for the Wilgamuwa, Ukuwela, Ambanganga Korale, Rattota, and Laggala-Pallegama Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Matale District, as well as for the Nildandhahinna, Walapane, Mathurata, and Hanguranketha Divisional Secretariat divisions in the Nuwara Eliya District.  

He emphasized that these advisories may be revised in the future depending on environmental conditions, rainfall patterns, and the situation in identified high-risk areas.

Senadheera also pointed out that several areas have already shown early signs of landslides following recent rainfall, and even minor rainfall could reactivate such locations.  

Accordingly, the NBRO has urged the public to remain constantly vigilant about their surrounding environment.

