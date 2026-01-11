Postal Department records Rs. 13,100 million in revenue in 2025

The Sri Lanka Postal Department has exceeded the revenue target set by the Treasury for last year, the department noted.

Accordingly, the postal department recorded a revenue of Rs. 13,100 million in 2025, Postmaster General Ruwan Sathkumara stated.

He further noted that a significant number of new recruitments and confirmations were carried out across various positions of the Sri Lanka Postal Department during the past year.

In June 2025, the Ministry of Health and Mass Media took steps to grant letters of appointments to 378 Sub Postmasters of the Sri Lanka Postal Service.

The Postmaster General added that this was the first instance of Sub Postmasters being confirmed in service since 2020.