Train operations to Kandy within one year - Dy Minister of Transport

All efforts are being taken to resume train operations to Kandy within one year, according to Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena.

Speaking to media during an inspection tour, Deputy Minister Gunasena noted that the upcountry railway line track was severely damaged due to floods and landslides caused by cyclone Ditwah last year. He is of the view that reconstruction activities will run into millions of dollars.

According to the Deputy Minister of Transport, the estimated cost to repair the track between Rambukkana and Peradeniya is US$ 74 million.

He said a further US$ 18 million is required to fully reconstruct the Peradeniya railway bridge also known as the ‘Kalu Paalama’.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Prasanna Gunasena said those commuting to Colombo for work are heavily dependent on trains and therefore authorities are taking all steps to promptly restore services.