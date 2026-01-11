National Visual Record Exhibition on the impact of Cyclone Ditwah in February

The government is preparing to publish a National Visual Record on the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on Sri Lanka and the subsequent recovery and reconstruction process with the President’s Media Division taking the lead role in collaboration with the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat.

Accordingly, the President’s Media Division has requested professional and amateur photographers, as well as members of the general public, to submit photographs for inclusion in the record.

The photographs are being collected under the government’s programme for documenting and preserving photographic records of historic events in Sri Lanka.

The National Visual Record exhibition will be held from February 13 to 17, 2026, at the Colombo Lotus Tower.

Photographs depicting the impact of Cyclone Ditwah and the resulting disaster on daily life, including displacement, emergency relief efforts for affected communities, collective initiatives for recovery and restoration, humanitarian assistance and the rebuilding of livelihoods, can be submitted for this purpose, the PMD noted.

A special committee will select the most suitable photographs for this purpose. The selected photographs will be displayed to the public at the National Visual Record Exhibition and will also be included in the official photographic publication. In addition, these photographs will be featured in an online visual archive together with relevant copyright information.

Photographs must be submitted on or before January 16, 2026, via WhatsApp to +94 71 985 9461, through the website www.regeneration.gov.lk or by email to pmdphotoal@gmail.com.

Alternatively, photographs can be submitted in person to

The Photography Division,

President’s Media Division,

4th Floor, Standard Chartered Building, Janadhipathi Mawatha,

Colombo 01.

Additionally, each photograph submitted must be accompanied by the following details:

• Name of the photographer

• Location (district / city / village)

• Date or approximate date

• A brief description of the subject depicted

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division has requested all contributors to ensure that photographs are submitted in a manner that does not cause disrespect or harm to affected individuals or communities. In particular, when submitting photographs involving loss of life, injuries, or children, contributors have been urged to act responsibly, respect the dignity of those involved and ensure that the consent of the relevant parties has been obtained.