Education reforms necessary but reconsider the process: Maha Sangha

Although there is a need for educational reforms in schools, the process in which the present administration is carrying them out is not acceptable, Senior Professor Venerable Pathegama Gnanissara Thero noted.

Ven. Gnanissara Thero made these remarks while delivering the keynote address at the book launch of a biography written about Venerable Daramitipola Ratnasara Thero.

The Gnanissara Thero further emphasized that it is impossible to develop the country while destroying its culture and eroding its Buddhist heritage.

Expressing further views, Ven. Pathegama Gnanissara Thero said:

“We accept that school education reforms are necessary. But the change being proposed is not the right one… They go to the Chief Prelates and say, ‘We only shared the link; we never asked anyone to visit it.’ The Chief Prelates are not irrational like some rulers. They possess wisdom that sees past, present, and future. They are observing these acts. What kind of country can be built by wiping out the nation’s culture and eliminating the Buddhist heritage embedded in society?”

Participating in the event, Ven. Medagoda Abayathissa Thero stated that there had even been a plan within the current government to interfere with the Pirivena Education Act.

Abayathissa Thero further explained that the Chief Prelates had not granted permission to interfere with the Pirivena Act, but had only allowed reforms to the Pirivena education system.

Commenting further, Ven. Abayathissa Thero Thero said:

“They went so far as to plan to interfere even with the Pirivena Act. The Chief Prelates did not give permission to tamper with the Pirivena Act. They only allowed reforms to Pirivena education. Therefore, I respectfully urge the monks to remain vigilant. If there are obstacles or threats that could lead to a crisis for the Buddhist order, we cannot remain silent. If it is destroyed, there will be no place left for us to rebuild it.”