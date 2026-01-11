Showers above 50 mm expected in Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces

Showers have been predicted in the Northern, North-central, Uva, Eastern and Central provinces and the Hambantota district tomorrow (12).

The Department of Meteorology said showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Eastern, Uva and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.