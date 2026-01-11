Man dies in road accident in Melsiripura

An individual has died following a road accident that occurred in Nabeta, Melsiripura.

The accident happened when a motorcycle crashed into the rear of a lorry traveling ahead and then collided with another lorry coming from the opposite direction, police stated.

The motorcyclist, who sustained serious injuries, died while being admitted to the hospital.

The deceased was a 51-year-old resident of Melsiripura.

Both lorry drivers have been arrested in connection with the accident.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Melsiripura Police.