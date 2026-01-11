Restoration work of Northern and Talaimannar railway lines commences

Restoration work of the Northern and Talaimannar railway lines was launched today (11).

The official ceremony took place at the Maho Junction Railway Station with the participation of Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake and the High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha.

Railway lines were severely damaged following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Restoration activities will take place with the US$ 5 million grant assistance from the government of India, the Ministry of Transport stated.

Modernization work on the railway lines was launched several years ago with the objective of operating trains at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour, the Ministry noted.

The development project also included the construction of five bridges and an underpass to allow wild elephants to cross. However, the project was suspended due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah last year.

Accordingly, with the grant received from India, the restoration work of the lines was commenced today at the Maho Junction Railway Station, the Ministry of Transport added.