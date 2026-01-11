January 1, 1970   05:30 am

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Opposition parties stage protest against proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition parties stage protest against proposed education reforms (English)

More details revealed after restaurant owner shot dead by gunmen in Dehiwala (English)

More details revealed after restaurant owner shot dead by gunmen in Dehiwala (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to weaken and cross coast line close to Mullaitivu (English)

Depression over Bay of Bengal likely to weaken and cross coast line close to Mullaitivu (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2026.01.10

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)

SJB files complaint with Bribery Comm. over Grade 6 English module (English)