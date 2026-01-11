Risk of flooding in several areas subsides

The risk of flooding in several parts of the country has now subsided, according to the Department of Irrigation.

Issuing a notice, the Department noted that it has decided to withdraw the early advisory issued for flood preparedness by the Hydrology and Disaster Management Division on January 07, since the risk of flooding has subsided.

Meanwhile, the Hydrology and Disaster Management Division continues to maintain close surveillance of nationwide rainfall variations and fluctuations in river water levels, the Department added.

All necessary arrangements are in place to issue timely pre-warnings should a flood risk arise in the future, the Department of Irrigation noted.