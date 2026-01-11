January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian PM Modi over Sri Lankas proposed constitutional reforms
- Train operations s between Maho and Anuradhapura suspended from Jan. 19
- Iran vows to strike back if US attacks as regime change protests continue
- Chinas Foreign Minister to arrive in Sri Lanka
- Postponed 2025 A/L exams to resume tomorrow