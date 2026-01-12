Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Uva, Eastern and Central provinces and Hambantota district, today (12), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 pm.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm are likely at some places in Northwestern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.