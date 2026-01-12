Postponed 2025 A/L exams to resume today

The remaining subjects of the 2025 GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examination, which were postponed due to the disaster situation in the country, are scheduled to commence today (12).

The examination will be conducted from today to January 20, the Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage has announced.

The examinations will be held at 2,086 examination centers across the island, with 325 coordination centers and 32 regional centers established.

Meanwhile, candidates whose identity documents such as National Identity Cards, driving licenses, or passports were misplaced due to the disaster will be allowed to sit for the examination if they present a temporary identification document, the Examinations Department has noted.

Meanwhile, the examination times that were in place under the previous timetable will remain unchanged under the revised schedule.

Candidates are required to arrive at the examination center at least 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination, Commissioner General Liyanage added.