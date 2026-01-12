Generator at Norochcholai power plant restored

A generator at the Norochcholai Power Plant, which had been temporarily shut down for maintenance, has been restored.

However, the electricity generated by the unit has not yet been added to the national grid, and it is reported that steps will be taken to connect it to the system within the next few days.

The Norochcholai Power Plant contributes a total of 900 megawatts to the national power grid through its three generators.

At present, electricity is being supplied to the national grid by only one generator.

Meanwhile, another generator remains out of operation, and efforts are currently underway to restore it to operational status.