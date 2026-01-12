The Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning (12) during a transit stop en route to China following an official visit to South Africa.

Minister Wang Yi, accompanied by a 17-member Chinese delegation, arrived in Sri Lanka while returning from Durban, South Africa.

The delegation was received at the airport by the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong, along with senior officials from the Chinese Embassy. Representing the Sri Lankan government, the Director General of the East Asia and Oceania Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Savitri Panabokke and other ministry officials were also present to welcome the visiting delegation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister and his delegation are scheduled to depart Sri Lanka for China later this afternoon.