At least three people have been killed and several others were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a van in Navadankulama, Mundalama, along the Puttalam–Colombo main road, police said.

According to police, the deceased include two women and one man who were traveling in the car at the time of the incident.

Police said that one of the injured victims has been admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital for treatment.

Mundalama Police are conducting further investigations into the accident.