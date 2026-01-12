Case against Keheliya and family to be recalled in February
January 12, 2026   11:04 am

The Colombo High Court today ordered that the case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, his son Ramith Rambukwella, his daughter Amali Nayanika Rambukwella, and one of their employees, Nipuni Krishnajina, be recalled on February 13.

The case was taken up today before Colombo High Court Judge Mohamed Mihal, said Ada Derana reporter. 

After considering the facts presented, the Judge directed that the case be postponed to the aforementioned date.

CIABOC filed the case against the defendants on charges of corruption and aiding and abetting corruption. According to the allegations, during his tenure as a Minister, the first defendant included the names of external individuals in his personal staff and redirected their salaries and allowances into his own bank accounts.

The defendants have already been served with indictments and have been released on bail by the court.

