US Ambassador Julie Chung praises Sri Lanka as top surfing destination

U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has highlighted Sri Lanka’s appeal for surfing enthusiasts, sharing her personal experience on X (formerly Twitter).

“Despite being a California girl, I had never tried surfing before, but I overcame my fears and finally got on a board in Sri Lanka, thanks to a patient teacher. Can’t wait to return as a tourist for more lessons! Lanka’s southern coast is the best,” Ambassador Chung posted, praising the region’s scenic coastline and surf-friendly beaches.

Her remarks underscore Sri Lanka’s growing reputation as a prime destination for surfing, particularly along its southern coastline, attracting both novice and experienced surfers from around the world.