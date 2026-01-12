Bilateral talks held between Sri Lanka and Chinas Foreign Ministers

January 12, 2026   01:27 pm

The Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, met with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vijitha Herath, this morning (12) for a session of bilateral discussions.

The discussions focused primarily on reviewing Sri Lanka’s reconstruction efforts following Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ and on the formal announcement of aid and assistance being extended by the Chinese government.

Minister Wang Yi was accompanied by a high-level delegation of 17 officials from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation arrived in Sri Lanka early this morning on a transit stop en route to China following an official visit to South Africa.

The delegation concluded their brief diplomatic visit and departed for China at around 10:30 a.m.

