Prison inmates across Sri Lanka donate meals to support Cyclone Ditwah victims

January 12, 2026   01:35 pm

The Department of Prisons in Sri Lanka has announced that inmates from ten prisons across the country have voluntarily donated their meals to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’.

Inmates from New Magazine, Welikada, Bogambara, Matara, Mahara, Kuruwita, Jaffna, Monaragala, Angunakolapelessa, and Batticaloa prisons participated in this humanitarian effort by foregoing their meals for the benefit of displaced communities.

According to the Department, the estimated value of the food items donated by each prison is as follows:

• New Magazine Prison – Rs. 450,710

• Welikada Prison – Rs. 454,630

• Bogambara Prison – Rs. 367,949

• Matara Prison – Rs. 105,046

• Mahara Prison – Rs. 386,010

• Kuruwita Prison – Rs. 195,150

• Jaffna Prison – Rs. 258,612

• Monaragala Prison – Rs. 96,471

• Angunakolapelessa Prison – Rs. 540,679

• Batticaloa Prison – Rs. 209,224

