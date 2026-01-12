Over 65,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka so far in 2026

Over 65,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka so far in 2026

January 12, 2026   01:39 pm

A total of 67,762 tourists have arrived in the country in the first eight days of this year, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 11,367 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 17.0%. Furthermore, 8,425 persons from Russia, 6,067 from the United Kingdom, 5,306 from Germany and 3,285 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the first few days of the year.

A total of 252,761 tourists arrived in the country in January 2025.

Furthermore, a record 2,362,521 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka last year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Showery conditions across Sri Lanka subsides; A/L Exams to resume tomorrow (English)

Showery conditions across Sri Lanka subsides; A/L Exams to resume tomorrow (English)

Implement education reforms after comprehensive two-year study; Maha Sangha tells PM (English)

Implement education reforms after comprehensive two-year study; Maha Sangha tells PM (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)

Death toll in Galenbindunawewa house fire rises as 15-yr-old girl succumbs to injuries (English)