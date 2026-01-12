Over 65,000 tourists arrive in Sri Lanka so far in 2026

A total of 67,762 tourists have arrived in the country in the first eight days of this year, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 11,367 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 17.0%. Furthermore, 8,425 persons from Russia, 6,067 from the United Kingdom, 5,306 from Germany and 3,285 Australian nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the first few days of the year.

A total of 252,761 tourists arrived in the country in January 2025.

Furthermore, a record 2,362,521 foreign nationals visited Sri Lanka last year, according to the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority.