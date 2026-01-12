Court issues injunction order against Wimal Weerawansa and group staging Satyagraha near Isurupaya

An injunction order has been issued against a group of civil organization representatives, including leader of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Wimal Weerawansa, staging a ‘Satyagraha’ campaign launched this morning (12) opposite the Ministry of Education premises at ‘Isurupaya’, Battaramulla.

The order was issued by the Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court.

According to court order, protesters have been instructed that the road near the Ministry should not be obstructed and that no sound amplification equipment should be used while the GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examination is in progress.

Former Minister Wimal Weerawansa, along with a group of civil society representatives and others, commenced a continuous ‘Satyagraha’ campaign in front of the Education Ministry earlier today.

The protesters demanded the withdrawal of the new education reforms and called for Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya to step down as Education Minister, Ada Derana reporter said.