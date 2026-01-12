Sri Lanka seeks assistance from China to reconstruct roads and bridges damaged by Cyclone Ditwah

Sri Lanka has requested the assistance of the government of China to reconstruct roads, railways and bridges that were affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The request was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath from Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi.

Minister Vijitha Herath met with the Chinese Foreign Minister during his brief visit to Sri Lanka this morning (12).

While welcoming Minister Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister extended his appreciation to the government and the people of China for their timely and generous support to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

Discussions also focused among others on further advancing cooperation in areas of trade and investment, development cooperation and tourism, the Foreign Minister noted.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath requested the assistance of the Chinese government in infrastructure development including reconstruction of identified roads, railways and bridges which were affected and Minister Wang Yi has reportedly assured his personal intervention to the request.

Minister Wang Yi has also expressed confidence that Sri Lanka is on the right track for early recovery, and reaffirmed the Chinese government’s fullest support.