Trump to visit India next year, claims new US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Earlier in the day, new US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, offered a positive outlook on India-US trade deal talks, claiming negotiations will start tomorrow, January 13. Gor also claimed US President Donald Trump may visit India next year.

Gor also conveyed personal messages from President Donald Trump, citing the President’s fond memories of his previous visit to India and his close rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed hope that President Trump would visit India within the “next year or two.”

Gor described his tenure as a “once in a lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy,” framing the relationship as the “intersection between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy.”

Donald Trump’s last visit to India came back in February 2020, with the US President notably giving a speech in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, which included many spoofs such as mispronouncing the names of Swami Vivekananda, Sachin Tendulkar and even Virat Kohli.

Five years on, a lot has changed, with Trump now opting for a more hardcore foreign policy stance during his second term as President, rocking the world with tariffs and sanctions while vouching for US intervention in internal affairs of other countries.

In this backdrop, India remains one of the few countries yet to reach a trade deal with the US, meaning the country still faces tariff overhangs, which in turn, has elongated the cautious sentiment in the market.



Source: NDTV Profit

--Agencies