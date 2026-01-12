Police warn of surge in online financial scams

January 12, 2026   05:00 pm

The general public has been urged to exercise extreme caution when using social media platforms owing to a surge in financial scams online.

Sri Lanka Police issued a public warning following a noticeable increase in financial crimes targeting Sri Lankan citizens through various social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram.

A statement issued by the Police Media Division noted that on a daily basis, numerous complaints are being reported concerning online financial fraud, especially those perpetrated through Telegram, WhatsApp, and other social media groups and accounts.

Recognizing the seriousness of this issue, the Police Media Division said police have taken steps to draw public attention to these crimes and to enforce the law in a systematic and coordinated manner.

Police said individuals are being deceived into revealing confidential information such as bank account details, usernames, passwords, One-Time Passwords (OTPs), and QR codes. Fraudsters often operate under the guise of offering online employment opportunities, investment schemes, or other financial benefits, subsequently directing victims to deposit money into various accounts, the statement added.

Accordingly, the Sri Lanka Police have urged the public to remain vigilant when using the internet and to pay close attention to the following precautions:

  • Do not fall victim to fraudulent offers or inducements made by unknown individuals or unverified social media groups claiming to provide income generating opportunities.
  • Avoid using internet extensions, QR codes, or scan codes shared by unknown persons or social media groups.
  • Refrain from transferring money to unknown individuals online, sharing banking information, or permitting others to use your bank accounts.
  • Never disclose account numbers, passwords, PINs, or OTP codes to third parties.
  • Exercise caution when installing mobile applications or browser extensions provided by unknown sources, and do not grant unnecessary access permissions to your electronic devices.

Common Types of Online Financial Frauds Reported in Sri Lanka

1. Fraudulent Connections (Fake Accounts / Impersonation)

  • Creation of fake social media accounts using the names and images of well known individuals or institutions to deceive the public.

2. Online Loan Scams (Easy Money Frauds)

  • Advertisements for “instant loans” or “no-repayment loans” via social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
  • Victims are first asked to pay a “service fee” or “registration charge,” after which no loan is provided.
  • In some cases, a small loan is issued, followed by demands for excessive interest, harassment, and intimidation of family members and friends.

3. Phishing Links (Fraudulent Links)

  • Deceptive links sent in the name of banks, telecommunications providers, delivery services, or via WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.
  • These links are used to obtain passwords, OTPs, and banking details to unlawfully withdraw funds.

4. Online Job Frauds

  • Fake online data entry or work-from-home job offers promising unrealistically high salaries.
  • Victims are asked to pay registration or processing fees.

5. Romance and Relationship Scams

  • Fake profiles on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger created to gain trust and extract money.
  • Requests for funds under claims of receiving “gift parcels” from abroad.

6. Investment Scams (Crypto / Forex Fraud)

  • Fraudulent investment schemes promoted through Telegram channels and Facebook groups promising high returns.
  • Requests for registration fees, wallet transfers, referral schemes, and advance payments.

7. Lottery and Prize Scams

  • Claims that victims have won large sums of money and must first pay taxes or processing fees to receive the prize.
  • Fraudsters impersonating “prize officers” via WhatsApp or phone calls.

8. Online Shopping Frauds

  • Fake Facebook pages or groups advertising goods for sale, where products are never delivered after payment.
  • Sellers insisting on cash-only or direct bank transfers and operating without verifiable identities.

9. Targeting of Children and Elderly Persons

  • Elderly individuals being targeted through foreign-based online assistance or help requests.
  • Children being exploited through gaming top-up scams, fake “free skins” links, and related online deceptions.

Safety Measures for the Public

To protect against online financial fraud, the public is advised to:

  • Verify official pages and check for verified badges.
  • Never share bank details, National Identity Card (NIC) information, login credentials, or card details with others.
  • Do not disclose OTPs, passwords, or PIN numbers to anyone under any circumstances.
  • Avoid clicking on suspicious or unfamiliar links.
  • Use only trusted and verified online platforms and accounts.
  • Do not provide personal documents, photographs, or financial information to unknown parties.
  • If a request for money is made, verify the identity of the individual through reliable means.
  • Immediately report any suspected fraud to the Cyber Crime Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sri Lanka Police.
