Welimada District Court Registrar arrested over alleged bribery incident remanded

January 12, 2026   05:29 pm

The Registrar of the Welimada District Court, who was arrested and remanded in connection with an alleged bribery incident, has been further remanded.

Accordingly, Colombo Additional Magistrate Liyan Warusavithana has been further remanded until January 27.

During the proceedings, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed court that investigations into the suspect are still ongoing and requested the registrar be further remanded.

Accordingly, the court ordered that the suspect be further remanded until January 27.

The suspect was arrested by the Bribery Commission in connection with an allegation of soliciting and accepting a bribe of Rs. 500,000 from an individual in order to hand over possession in accordance with a judgment in a land case that had been heard for nearly thirty years at the Welimada District Court.

