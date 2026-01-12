Govt hopeful of finalizing Hambantota SINOPEC Oil Refinery Project agreement in 1Q 2026

January 12, 2026   06:13 pm

The government is hoping to finalize the agreement related to the SINOPEC Oil Refinery Project in Hambantota in the first quarter of 2026.

This was conveyed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during his brief visit to Sri Lanka.

The meeting was held in a bid to further strengthen bilateral engagement and advance the Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The discussion also focused on enhancing partnership in the areas of trade, investment, development cooperation and tourism.

Meanwhile, Minister Herath has extended deep appreciation to the government and the people of China for the steadfast support extended to Sri Lanka following cyclone Ditwah and requested further support for the second phase of resettlement, relocation and rebuilding, particularly for the restoration of affected infrastructure including identified roads, railways and bridges that are vital to connectivity, economic recovery and daily lives of people, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Minister Wang had assured China’s fullest support for this initiative and expressed confidence that Sri Lanka will continue its rapid recovery under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. He welcomed the people-centric policies of the government and expressed optimism that Sri Lanka is on the right path toward fulfilling aspirations of its people.

Furthermore, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath expressed appreciation for China’s constructive role in international fora and reiterated Sri Lanka’s firm commitment to the One China Policy and China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to jointly commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in the year 2027, the Foreign Ministry added.

