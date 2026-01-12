Four killed in bus-car head-on collision in Murasumoddai

Four persons have died in a road accident along the Paranthan–Mullaitivu road in Murasumoddai, Kilinochchi, this evening (12), police stated.

The accident was a result of a head-on collision involving a private bus and a car in Murasumoddai.

Police stated that the driver of the car and four passengers sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Kilinochchi Hospital, where the driver and three of the passengers later succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased are males aged 32, 34, and 46, all residents of Vishwamadu.

The other injured person is currently receiving treatment at the Emergency Treatment Unit of Kilinochchi Hospital, while the bus driver involved in the accident has also been admitted to Kilinochchi Hospital for treatment.

The bodies have been placed at the morgue of the Kilinochchi Hospital.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Kilinochchi Police.