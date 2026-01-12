Minister Lal Kantha should immediately retract his statement: National Sangha Council

If the government fails to take appropriate action against Minister K.D. Lal Kantha for making insulting and degrading remarks against the Maha Sangha, it will soon have to face serious consequences, the Chairman of the National Sangha Council, Venerable Liyanwala Sasana Rathana Thero stated.

The Thero noted that although there have been differences of opinion between politicians and the Maha Sangha from time to time, no politician in the history of this country has ever insulted the Maha Sangha in such a manner.

Venerable Liyanwala Sasana Rathana Thero expressed these views while addressing a media briefing held in Kandy today.