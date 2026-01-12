Man who attempted to attack police officers with a machete shot dead

A 28-year-old individual who allegedly attempted to attack police officers with a sharp weapon in Welikanda, Polonnaruwa has been shot dead by police.

Police noted officers on traffic duty ordered three persons traveling on a motorcycle to stop in Welikanda this afternoon. However, the motorcyclist failed to comply with the order and fled.

When police officers pursued the suspect to his residence, he allegedly attempted to attack them with a machete, prompting police to open fire.

The suspect sustained gunshot injuries to the leg and chest and was admitted to hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police further stated that the suspect had previously been charged in seven drug-related cases, and that two additional criminal cases against him are currently pending before court.

Investigations are underway to locate the other two individuals who were traveling on the motorcycle.