Satellite imagery reveals 4,800 landslides occurred in Sri Lanka in recent weeks

Approximately 4,800 landslides have been identified through satellite-based assessments conducted following Cyclone Ditwah, the Director General of the Arthur C. Clarke Institute for Modern Technologies, Kumari Meegahakotuwa stated.

She made these remarks while attending in a media briefing held today (12) at the Department of Government Information.

Director General Meegahakotuwa noted that satellite imagery and data obtained after Cyclone Ditwah were used to carry out comprehensive landslide mapping.

She noted that an analysis of these maps revealed that the actual number of landslides is significantly higher than the figures reported so far through the media.

According to reports, the nationwide satellite image analysis has enabled the complete mapping of landslides across the country, indicating that the total number of landslide incidents is close to 4,800.

The Director General stated:

“Using satellite imagery captured during and after Cyclone Ditwah, we carried out landslide mapping. Based on these maps, we were able to identify that the number of landslides is far greater than what has been reported through the media. Through satellite imagery, we identified approximately 4,800 landslide incidents.”