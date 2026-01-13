Suspect linked to criminal incident arrested with firearm in Thalahena

Suspect linked to criminal incident arrested with firearm in Thalahena

January 13, 2026   06:41 am

An individual linked to a criminal incident has been arrested with a firearm in Thalahena yesterday (12), police stated.

A woman was attacked with a sword and sustained serious injuries in Borella on November, 14, 2025. In connection with the crime, the main suspect has been arrested during night-time patrols in Thalahena by officers of the Homagama Divisional Crimes Investigation Bureau.

At the time of arrest, the suspect was found in possession of a T-56 assault rifle, a magazine, 10 live rounds of ammunition and a locally manufactured hand grenade.

The suspect is a 27-year-old resident of Borella and has been handed over to the Homagama Police Station.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Homagama Police.

