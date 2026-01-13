10 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

A total of 10 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters this morning (13).

The vessel carrying the fishermen was also taken into custody by the Sri Lanka Navy off the coast of Delft Island.

They were arrested on charges of fishing while violating Sri Lanka’s maritime boundaries and were taken to the Karainagar Naval Camp.

The arrested fishermen and the fishing vessel are to be handed over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, after which they are scheduled to be produced before court.