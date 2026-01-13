Paddy prices to be increased from upcoming season  Dy Agriculture Minister

Paddy prices to be increased from upcoming season  Dy Agriculture Minister

January 13, 2026   08:20 am

Steps have been taken to increase the price of paddy starting from the upcoming season, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne stated.

The Deputy Minister noted that a decision has also been taken to increase the prices of Samba and Keeri Samba varieties of paddy.

However, Deputy Minister Namal Karunaratne emphasized that there will be no increase in rice prices.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne stated;

“We have already brought up the matter of revising paddy prices. Especially, the price of Nadu paddy remains at Rs. 120. The price of Samba paddy will be increased from Rs. 125 to Rs. 130, and Keeri Samba from Rs. 132 to Rs. 140, benefiting the farmers.”

The Deputy Minister noted that farmers will be able to sell their paddy at new rates from the upcoming season itself.

He further stated that although in previous years a rice mafia had been active during this period, authorities have taken steps to prevent such a monopoly.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa spearheads Satyagraha campaign against education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

Opposition factions seek intervention of Chief Prelates to halt proposed education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

SJB MP Prasad Siriwardena summoned to CID over remarks made on education reforms (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Minister Lal Kanthas statement directed at clergy met with stern opposition from various groups (English)

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Education system cannot be transformed overnight PM presents her case for reforms (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Sri Lanka's Education Reforms: Education sector stakeholders have their say (English)

Showery conditions across Sri Lanka subsides; A/L Exams to resume tomorrow (English)

Showery conditions across Sri Lanka subsides; A/L Exams to resume tomorrow (English)