Paddy prices to be increased from upcoming season  Dy Agriculture Minister

Steps have been taken to increase the price of paddy starting from the upcoming season, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne stated.

The Deputy Minister noted that a decision has also been taken to increase the prices of Samba and Keeri Samba varieties of paddy.

However, Deputy Minister Namal Karunaratne emphasized that there will be no increase in rice prices.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture Namal Karunaratne stated;

“We have already brought up the matter of revising paddy prices. Especially, the price of Nadu paddy remains at Rs. 120. The price of Samba paddy will be increased from Rs. 125 to Rs. 130, and Keeri Samba from Rs. 132 to Rs. 140, benefiting the farmers.”

The Deputy Minister noted that farmers will be able to sell their paddy at new rates from the upcoming season itself.

He further stated that although in previous years a rice mafia had been active during this period, authorities have taken steps to prevent such a monopoly.