Outgoing US Ambassador Julie Chung pays farewell call on President

Outgoing United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung has paid a courtesy call on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (12).

The US Ambassador is due to conclude her tenure in Colombo on January 16.

During the meeting, President Dissanayake expressed his sincere appreciation for US Ambassador Chung’s continued efforts to strengthen relations between the United States and Sri Lanka throughout her tenure.

The President has also commended her role in engaging with the United States to facilitate prompt assistance for communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, as well as her contribution during discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the President’s Media Division stated.

Ambassador Chung, who assumed office in February 2022, presided over several key milestones in bilateral relations, including the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties.