Veteran journalist Iqbal Athas passes away

Veteran Sri Lankan journalist and defence columnist Iqbal Athas has passed away at the age of 81.

Widely regarded as a leading columnist on military affairs, Athas earned international recognition for his incisive reporting.

In 2000, The New York Times described him as “the country’s leading military correspondent,” underscoring his stature and influence within the field of journalism.

Athas received several prestigious international awards during his career. In 1994, he was honoured with the International Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists, in recognition of his courage and commitment to press freedom in the face of threats and adversity.

In 2007, he was awarded the Alfred I. duPont–Columbia University Award for his contribution to CNN’s coverage of the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami. His work leaves a lasting legacy in Sri Lankan and international journalism.