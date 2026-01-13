Inauguration ceremony of Rebuilding Sri Lanka national program underway

The inauguration ceremony of the Rebuilding Sri Lanka national program has commenced at the Lotus Hall of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH), Colombo.

The ceremony is being held under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The programme is being implemented in response to the urgent need for a coordinated national recovery mechanism to address post-disaster recovery and rehabilitation activities arising from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which affected all parts of Sri Lanka, resulting in loss of life as well as damage to private and public property.

At present, the financing of the rebuilding programme is being carried out under three strategic approaches. These include: re-purposing, whereby the objectives of selected ongoing development projects are being revised; re-allocating, whereby additional funds are allocated in accordance with the provisions of the Public Finance Management Act over and above the budgetary allocations.

Accordingly, a supplementary estimate of Rs. 500 billion will be prepared for 2026; and mobilising domestic, foreign, public and private donor support through the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ Fund.

In order to provide strategic leadership, coordination, a coherent approach and oversight for the ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka’ programme, the President has recently established a Presidential Task Force comprising 25 members, including Ministers and senior public officials, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The Task Force will provide overall guidance, take strategic decisions, resolve inter-ministerial issues and guide key funding, recovery and reconstruction decisions in relation to the rebuilding activities, including the restoration of basic needs, sanitation and health services; reconstruction of critical infrastructure; enhancement of livelihoods and assets; revitalisation of the local economy; establishment of digital data systems and decision-support mechanisms; and improvement of communication and stakeholder engagement.