NPP activist arrested for pelting stones at SLPP Gampaha PS members residence

January 13, 2026   11:15 am

An individual, alleged to be an activist affiliated with the National People’s Power (NPP), has been arrested for pelting stones at the residence of a member of the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), in Ambaraluwa, Weliweriya.

The incident occurred last night (12), during which the suspect is said to have pelted stones collected from the roadway at both the Pradeshiya Sabha member’s residence and adjoining shop. 

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at the premises.

Following a complaint lodged by the affected member at the Weliweriya Police this morning (13), the suspect was taken into police custody. 

According to reports, the individual was in an intoxicated state at the time of the incident.

